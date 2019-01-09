Lady Gaga Dishes on Her "Instant" Chemistry With Bradley Cooper

by Jess Cohen | Wed., 9 Jan. 2019 5:00 PM
Lady Gaga says her on-screen chemistry with Bradley Cooper "is real."
On Tuesday evening, the A Star Is Born co-stars attended the National Board of Review Awards at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City, where they were both awarded top honors for their work on the film. Gaga received the Best Actress of the Year award, while Cooper received the Best Director of the Year honor. The duo's co-star, Sam Elliot, also received the Best Supporting Actor award at Tuesday's event.
"I feel so, so blessed to be here tonight, because I feel like I'm being honored for my hard work," Gaga told E! News at the awards. "And if you work hard, no matter who you are, and you don't stop and you believe in yourself, you can achieve anything."
Gaga and Cooper's chemistry in the movie has captivated audiences around the world. So would they work together again?
"My chemistry with Bradley is real, you know? It was instant when we met, and it only continued to grow," Gaga told E! News. "And would I work with him in the future? Absolutely."
Take a look at the videos above to see the co-stars talk about working with each other! Plus, find out what Cooper had to say about working with Gaga again!
