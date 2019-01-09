The 25 Stages of Watching Tidying Up With Marie Kondo

New year, new you, perfect time to rid your home of all the things no longer sparking joy in you, right?

Netflix smartly released Tidying Up With Marie Kondo, its newest kind and gentle self-help show, on New Year's Day, right when the garbage monsters of the world were making and facing their 2019 resolutions to be and own less garbage.

"I will clean my home," we said to ourselves. "I will feel joy."

Marie Kondo is famous for her book The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up, and the method of KonMari, which encourages you to get rid of any of your belongings that do not spark joy. The Netflix series follows her as she helps families get rid of their clutter and transform their lives, even if she doesn't do much of the tidying herself. She mostly just shows up, takes a tour of the house, gives some advice that sounds utterly insane and yet perfectly reasonable as she's saying it, and then leaves the families to sort it out themselves.

Then, once they're done, she will return, squeal, and maybe even lay down on the now-visible carpet in celebration.