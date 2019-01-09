EXCLUSIVE!

This The Bachelor Sneak Peek Has Everything, From Megan Mullally to One-on-One Date Drama

Wed., 9 Jan. 2019

If you thought The Bachelor season 23 premiere had its awkward and uncomfortable moments, just wait until week two. E! News has your exclusive sneak peek at Colton Underwood's second episode handing out roses above.

There's plenty of football (lest you forget Colton used to play professionally), a game of duck, duck, goose, Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman and lots of mud. Lots and lots of mud, including some being slung by the contestants.

"I will happily watch their demise," Demi says.

But things take a turn on Colton's first one-on-one date with Hannah B., and yes it appears there's a hot tub involved. Hannah B.'s date falls on her birthday and the two get dinner on The Queen Mary. 

"There's a lot of things that are concerning me right now," he says in the trailer above.

In the episode, eight contestants share their "firsts" in front of Colton and a live audience of 200 people—and that's where Mullally and Offerman come in. They coach the ladies while offering "unconventional advice" and off-beat performance tips. It's Mullally and Offerman, did you expect anything less?

Later, 12 ladies head to "Camp Bachelor" with counselor…Billy Eichner. Eichner is there to oversee three contests.

At the end of the night, a tense cocktail party sparks a feud between contestants and some tricks backfire for one. Four women will pack their bags and say goodbye to a lifetime of happiness with Colton.

The Bachelor airs Mondays, 8 p.m. on ABC.

