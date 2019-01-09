Remember that time Nicole Kidman accidentally snubbed Rami Malek at the 2019 Golden Globes? Well, the Bohemian Rhapsody star just saw the viral moment for the first time.

Jimmy Kimmel played footage of the awkward encounter on Tuesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!. Needless to say, Malek found it just as cringeworthy.

"I had not seen that," the Freddie Mercury character said.

Despite Kidman's unintentional cold shoulder, Malek said he's actually known her for years. So when she announced Bohemian Rhapsody won Best Motion Picture (Drama), he thought a quick onstage greeting wouldn't be a problem.

"But in a moment like that, it was very awkward," he said. "I feel like this is probably haunting me on the internet right now."