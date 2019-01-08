Rose McGowan to Plead ''No Contest'' to Drug Possession Charges

UPDATE: E! News can confirm that Rose McGowan will plead "no contest" to drug possession charges. Her attorney, Jim Hundley, tells E! News, "The Commonwealth and Ms. McGowan have reached a plea agreement in her case. The Commonwealth has agreed to reduce the current felony charge to a misdemeanor of possession of a controlled substance."

Per her attorney's statement, "Ms. McGowan will enter a plea of no contest to the reduced charge when she appears in court on January 15, and the Commonwealth will recommend a sentence that requires Ms. McGowan to pay a fine."

Furthermore, Hundley states that McGowan is doing so "in order to spare her family, her friends, and her supporters the emotional strain of a criminal trial."

"The agreement brings this ordeal to an end and allows her to focus all of her energy on what matters most to her – creating a better world. Ms. McGowan will comment on the day of the plea," the statement concludes.

Rose McGowan has been indicted on one felony count of drug possession, E! News confirms. A trial is set for tomorrow, June 12.

McGowan has not commented on the development. E! News has reached out to her team for comment.

After being arrested and released on bond for a felony drug possession charge, Rose McGowan spoke out about the incident in a new interview with The New Yorker.