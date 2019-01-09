Despite the concern, Boyle's career showed no signs of slowing and from 2010 to 2012, she released three more studio albums. However, with the continued success came even more darkness and cause for concern. In the fall of 2010, a performance on The View ended mid-song when she found herself unable to finish, stating she had a "frog in her threat" as she requested to start over. (She was not permitted to do so.) By spring 2012, amid reports that she was struggling to cope with the demands of having fans, she was left shaken after one rather obsessed fan followed her to her hotel room in Liverpool and attempted to break in. "Her nerves were already frayed and she shouldn't have to worry about people hounding her at her hotel," a source told The Daily Mirror.

And in 2013, amid reports of erratic behavior always involving emotional outbursts, Boyle had a major falling out with brother Gerry. That August, her management claimed that the Susan Boyle & Friends variety show that she'd agreed to "top the bill" and perform two songs at the finale of was being promoted in such a way as to cash in on her fame. " There is no row going on between Susan and her brother, but the way it has been billed makes it look like a show in which guest artists will be coming in to duet with Susan," a spokesperson told the Daily Mail. " She is doing this as a favour to her brother. It is his show, not hers, and she is singing just two songs."

Gerry, however, refuted that characterization and accused Boyle's management of bullying and "getting their knickers in a twist."

But by the end of the year, other family members claimed that he'd persuaded his sister to give him 50,000 pounds by threatening to commit suicide, the latest in a string of emotionally exploitative manipulation attempts by her brother. "It is true, there were threats of suicide if she did not pay yet another large amount of money," her spokesperson confirmed to The Express. "I commend Susan's family for making his despicable actions public."

Gerry denied the allegations and was outraged when Susan refused to cut ties with the family members, including her nephew Alan Boyle and sister Bridie McCaw, who started what he chalked up to rumors.