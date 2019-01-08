First Look: Michael B. Jordan Stars In Coach's Spring 2019 Campaign

In addition to Coach's Spring 2019 campaign, the actor also stars in the brand's men's fragrance campaign.

"I'm proud to be the face of Coach men's," said Jordan of his experience on the campaign shoot. "I've been a fan of Coach for a long time and truly respect their inclusive and optimistic values. I'm honoured to be a part of Stuart's vision and creative process."

Frankly, we just can't get enough of his smouldering good looks, so we're just happy these have been released into the world.

See all the photos from his campaign shoot below.