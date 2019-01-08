First Look: Michael B. Jordan Stars In Coach's Spring 2019 Campaign

by Pakkee Tan | Tue., 8 Jan. 2019 6:48 PM

Michael B. Jordan, Coach Spring 2019

Courtesy of Coach

Phew, is it us or is it hot in here? Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan's first campaign for American fashion brand Coach is here and it is smoking. Since being named the first global face of Coach menswear last September, this marks Jordan's debut in the brand's ad campaigns. 

Set at a carnival, the campaign channels the fashion label's signature homage to Americana and nostalgia, with the actor donning pieces from Coach's latest collection. This includes a statement-making colour block shearling jacket and a slick blue leather motorcycle jacket, as well as the brand's Signature Rivington Backpack, the Rivington Belt Bag and the Metropolitan Carryall.

Black Panther's Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong Dish on ''Special'' Bond at 2019 Golden Globes

In addition to Coach's Spring 2019 campaign, the actor also stars in the brand's men's fragrance campaign.

"I'm proud to be the face of Coach men's," said Jordan of his experience on the campaign shoot. "I've been a fan of Coach for a long time and truly respect their inclusive and optimistic values. I'm honoured to be a part of Stuart's vision and creative process."

Frankly, we just can't get enough of his smouldering good looks, so we're just happy these have been released into the world.

See all the photos from his campaign shoot below.

Michael B. Jordan, Coach Spring 2019

Courtesy of Coach

Michael B. Jordan, Coach Spring 2019

Courtesy of Coach

Michael B. Jordan, Coach Spring 2019

Courtesy of Coach

Michael B. Jordan, Coach Spring 2019

Courtesy of Coach

