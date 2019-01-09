Britney Spears hasn't made such a shocking announcement in years.

Last week the pop superstar shared that she was putting her latest Las Vegas residency, Britney: Domination, on hold and taking an indefinite hiatus from her career to be with her family as her father, Jamie Spears, recovers from a life-threatening health scare that he suffered two months ago in Vegas.

According to a source, the elder Spears is healing nicely and is expected to make a full recovery after suffering what's been reported as a colon rupture, but the 66-year-old's condition was dire at one point.

"I've been looking forward to this show and seeing all of you this year, so doing this breaks my heart," Spears wrote on Instagram. "However, it's important to always put your family first… and that's the decision I had to make." Her father "almost died," she continued, and "he still has a long road ahead of him."