Mario Batali Will Not Face Charges for Alleged Sexual Misconduct

An anonymous woman accused Batali of drugging her and sexually assaulting her back in 2005. The woman, who asked 60 Minutes to conceal her identity due to concern about future employment prospects, claimed she had been working at Batali's restaurant Babbo when he invited her to join him for a party at The Spotted Pig. The accuser claimed the two were sitting at a table drinking wine before she blacked out.

"It gets completely foggy for me," she told 60 Minutes contributor Anderson Cooper. "And this is—part of the messy, scary part for me. There is a part where it—it all disappears. I remember a moment where I was on his lap, kissing him. Like, he was kissing me. And then I remember throwing up in a toilet. And that is all."

The woman claimed she later woke up on the third floor of the restaurant.

"I woke up by myself on the floor. I don't know where I am, of an empty room, wooden floor. I see broken bottles," she recalled. "The first thing I think is, ‘I've been drugged.' That was the first thing I thought is, ‘I've been—I've been assaulted.'"

She also said her right leg was "deeply wounded" with "deep scratches." In addition, she said she found what appeared to be semen on two areas of her skirt. When the accuser confronted Batali about the incident hours later at work, he allegedly was silent and didn't speak to her.

According to 60 Minutes, the woman called a crisis hotline and went to a hospital for an examination. In addition, she told the news organization she spoke with a detective at the New York Police Department's Special Victims Division.

Ultimately, she decided not to file a police report. As a result, the rape kit from the hospital was reportedly never processed and the hospital records were removed.

Batali denied the allegations in a statement to 60 Minutes.

"I vehemently deny the allegation that I sexually assaulted this woman. My past behavior has been deeply inappropriate and I am sincerely remorseful for my actions," he said in a statement. "I am not attempting a professional comeback. My only focus is finding a personal path forward—a path where I can continue my charitable endeavors—helping the underprivileged and those in need."