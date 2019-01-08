Lindsay Lohan's the boss now, and don't you forget it.

The starlet-turned-entrepreneur makes her debut as a reality show star with tonight's Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club premiere, and despite how strict she appears to be when it comes to her employees, they had nothing but nice things to say about her to E! News on the carpet at the show's premiere.

"Going into Mykonos, it was like this mental thing. Lindsay's the celebrity, this huge figure. When I got there, she was the opposite of that," says Billy Estevez, one of the VIP hosts at the center of the series. "She was so personable. She made me feel like a part of the team instantly."

"She's not this little girl that I watched in Mean Girls, Parent trap and all of that. She's a boss, like boss lady's walking in," adds Gabi Andrews.