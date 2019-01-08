Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club Employees Reveal What Lindsay Lohan Is Like As a Boss

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Tue., 8 Jan. 2019 2:07 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Lindsay Lohan's the boss now, and don't you forget it. 

The starlet-turned-entrepreneur makes her debut as a reality show star with tonight's Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club premiere, and despite how strict she appears to be when it comes to her employees, they had nothing but nice things to say about her to E! News on the carpet at the show's premiere. 

"Going into Mykonos, it was like this mental thing. Lindsay's the celebrity, this huge figure. When I got there, she was the opposite of that," says Billy Estevez, one of the VIP hosts at the center of the series. "She was so personable. She made me feel like a part of the team instantly." 

"She's not this little girl that I watched in Mean Girls, Parent trap and all of that. She's a boss, like boss lady's walking in," adds Gabi Andrews. 

Photos

Meet the Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club Cast

"Honestly, she's so professional and I look up to her so much. She's such a strong woman," says Jules Wilson. 

While Lohan may come off as strict when it comes to making sure her employees are best representing the Lohan brand, it's her business partner Panos who says he's the one the hosts should be more worried about. 

"She's a good boss, I can say that. She's very realistic, she's very good. She's a sweetheart to me, you know, because we work together, but as for the people that work for us, she's a bit strict sometimes. But I'm worse, so don't worry." 

"She's a really good cook, I didn't know that," Sara Tariq says. That has nothing to do with Lindsay as a boss, but good to know! 

As for how Sara did find boss Lindsay, "She made me cry a few times, but you know, she keeps it real." 

Lindsay Lohan, Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club

MTV

The cast obviously knows about Lindsay's past as a movie star, and they all understand how that has affected her managerial style. 

"She's been in such a harsh spotlight before, so I don't think she has the patience sometimes to just be soft with people," explains Alex Moffitt. "She's just going to tell you how she feels and be very direct with you and I think it stems from her history." 

To see Lindsay in action as the boss, watch the premiere tonight at 8 p.m. on MTV, and to hear more of her employees dishing, watch the video above!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Lindsay Lohan , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News
Latest News
The Bachelor, Bri

See The Bachelor Moment Colton Underwood Learns Bri's Australian Accent Is Fake

Allison Williams, Lena Dunham, 2014 HBO Emmy party

Allison Williams Reveals How She Really Feels About Lena Dunham

Game of Thrones, Prequel Cast

Meet the Cast of the Game of Thrones Prequel

The Good Doctor, Daniel Dae Kim

Daniel Dae Kim Joins The Good Doctor, Pulling Double Duty as Guest Star and Exec Producer

Josh Murray Apologizes for Comparing Andi Dorfman to the Devil

Modern Family

Modern Family Reveals Another Pregnancy Twist for Sarah Hyland's Character

Lorena Bobbit, Lorena

Lorena Bobbitt Is Getting the True Crime Documentary Treatment From Jordan Peele, Amazon

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.