This Is Exactly How Kelly Ripa Does It All

Gilbert Carrasquillo/WireImage
by Jess Cohen | Tue., 8 Jan. 2019 10:39 AM
Gilbert Carrasquillo/WireImage
Kelly Ripa is much more than just an Emmy-winning talk show host.
In addition to co-hosting Live! With Kelly and Ryan every weekday, the 48-year-old star is also an executive producer on the show. And, outside of the talk show world, Ripa is also an actress, businesswoman and mom to her and husband Mark Consuelos' three kids.
In a new profile for The Cut, published Tuesday, Ripa breaks down her schedule, sharing how she manages her time throughout the week. From her pre-show rituals to her fitness routine, Ripa details exactly how she does it all. Let's take a look at her schedule below:
Wake-Up Call: Ripa wakes up "around" 5:30 a.m. to 6 a.m. on a show day. That's when she starts "thinking of stories for our Host Chat segment that day."
"Then I shower and wake up my kids. I do my moisturizing routine, and I like to apply my own foundation so I put it on and I do my eyelashes and my eyebrows," she shares with The Cut. "I leave around 7 a.m. for work. I have to be there at 8. If it's bad traffic or bad weather, I'll just walk across the park because it's quicker than getting in a car."
Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution/Pawel Kaminski
Energy: To help keep her energized, Ripa makes "Bullet Coffee" before work, made up of coffee, two shots of espresso and a tablespoon of ghee and a packet of collagen powder. Ripa says co-host Ryan Seacret's girlfriend, Shayna Taylor, got her "hooked" on it.
"I have a Starbucks latte when I get to Live," Ripa shares. "Then I will have a half a coffee after the show wraps. I have a great energy level. I don't nap, and I fear that if I did nap it would probably make me stay awake all night."
Post-Show Meetings: "After the show, I go to the post-production meeting and then I go to the production offices," Ripa details. "I've always attended the production meetings, even before I was an executive producer. I think it's important to figure out what's working and what's not working."
Time With Kids: Now that Ripa's kids are getting older, her schedule is "easier."
"Now that I've got one kid that's almost done with college, one that's going into college, and one that is halfway through his sophomore year of high school, I have a lot more time to free me up to do other projects," she shares. "Maybe start acting again, who knows."
Ripa also shares that she bonds with her kids over dinner and while watching Hoarders.
"I make dinner or we order in, depending on the night of the week," she says. "Joaquin is the last to eat so I'm reheating his dinner. Lately we've had this bizarre routine of watching Hoarders. It used to be on A&E but the kids found it on Netflix. They'll climb into bed with me and we watch a couple episodes."
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa) on
FaceTime With Her Hubby: While Consuelos is away filming his hit series Riverdale in Vancouver, the couple stays connected via texting and FaceTime.
"We definitely text a lot because usually one of us is on set and I'm three hours ahead of him, time-wise," she says. "On Riverdale, they shoot at night a lot. He's usually working at 2, 3, 4 in the morning. Sometimes it's great for me because I'm up and on my way to work and sometimes it's in the middle of the night. When we have the time, we FaceTime, and it's great to see him."
When asked how she relaxes on the weekends, Ripa says it depends.
"Is Mark home? If he is, I tend to stay in bed longer. I make a nice big breakfast. We have stuff we don't normally eat — pancakes, bagels, that kind of stuff," she shares. "If Mark isn't home, I tend to go to exercise class in the morning before the kids get up and then spend the day trying to declutter. Or I'm reading and hanging out with my friends."
Fitness When it comes to fitness, Ripa shares, "I was talking to a cardiologist and he said to make sure your heart beats out of your chest every day. The more you exercise, the healthier it is. And I can be honest: My body looks like Peter Pan no matter what I do. I've never been a va-va-voom woman. I like to take AKT — which is cardio-based dance classes — about four to five days a week between 3 and 5 p.m."
Ripa adds that she likes to do SoulCycle on the weekends. And, during the summer, she'll take a run through Central Park.
You can read more about Ripa's routine over at The Cut.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?