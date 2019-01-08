Give in to the temptation and give up your lunch break: The Temptation Island revival premiere is here early.

USA Network is bringing back Temptation Island, the reality phenomenon that ran for three seasons on Fox from 2001-2003 and debuted to huge ratings 2001—16 million viewers and an 8.3 rating in the 18-49 demographic, with original host Mark L. Walberg on Tuesday, Jan. 15, but you don't have to wait that long. The premiere episode is below and on USA On Demand, the USA app and USANetwork.com.