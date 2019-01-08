Lorena Bobbitt Is Getting the True Crime Documentary Treatment From Jordan Peele, Amazon

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Tue., 8 Jan. 2019 10:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Lorena Bobbit, Lorena

Amazon

Lorena Bobbitt is getting the true crime documentary treatment with Lorena, a four-part Amazon Prime Original documentary series from executive producer Jordan Peele.

According to Amazon, Lorena, directed by documentary filmmaker Joshua Rofé, will reveal the hidden truths in the headline-making case of Lorena and John Wayne Bobbitt while challenging "the long-held narrative that surrounded this event." Look for the series to provides "a fresh perspective on the story of Lorena Bobbitt and exposes how this event laid the groundwork for the modern 24-hour news cycle and increasing sensationalistic media coverage."

Photos

Your True Crime Obsessions: The Latest Case Updates You Need to Know About

Amazon says all the attention via tabloids and late-night jokes caused a missed opportunity for a national discussion on domestic and sexual assault in America, and "Lorena is a groundbreaking re-investigation of the deep moral issues and painful human tragedies buried at the heart of this infamous American scandal."

Lorena made headlines in 1993 when she cut off her husband's penis while he slept. Lorena alleged her husband had raped her and while on trial she said he was sexually, physically and emotionally abusive during their marriage. She was found not guilty and John was later acquitted of rape.

In addition to Peele, executive producers on the documentary series include Rofé, Win Rosenfeld, Steven J. Berger, Tom Lesinski and Jenna Santoianni.

Both John Wayne and Lorena sat for interviews for the documentary.

"I didn't choose to be in the spotlight, but there's going back," Lorena says in the trailer above.

Lorena has its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on Tuesday, Jan. 29 and comes to Amazon on Friday, Feb. 15. Get more of a taste for what's in store in the trailer above.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ True Crime , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Documentary , Entertainment
Latest News
The Good Doctor, Daniel Dae Kim

Daniel Dae Kim Joins The Good Doctor, Pulling Double Duty as Guest Star and Exec Producer

Josh Murray Apologizes for Comparing Andi Dorfman to the Devil

Modern Family

Modern Family Reveals Another Pregnancy Twist for Sarah Hyland's Character

Chad Michael Murray Reveals Why He Started Acting

My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Whitney Thore

A Shocking Family Secret Rocks Whitney Thore's World on My Big Fat Fabulous Life

Josh Murray, Andi Dorfman

Josh Murray Apologizes After Comparing Ex Andi Dorfman to the Devil

Temptation Island

Surrender to Your Desire: Temptation Island Premiere Is Here Early

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.