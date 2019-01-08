Kevin Hart Apologizes "Once Again" to the LGBTQ Community

Kevin Hart is apologizing to the LGBTQ community for his past homophobic tweets.

The comedian issued the apology on Monday's episode of his SiriusXM show, Straight From the Hart.

"I will say this, and I want to make this very clear. And I'm going to say it just in case you guys try to take this s--t and chop it up, I will rebuttal with this f--king piece right here," he said. "Once again, Kevin Hart apologizes for his remarks that hurt members of the LGBTQ community. I apologize."

The apology came about a month after Hart's Oscars scandal. While the comedy star was originally scheduled to host the 2019 award show, he stepped down from the job after coming under fire for deleting past homophobic tweets.

The comedy star claimed the Academy had already threatened to revoke his hosting duties unless he apologized for his past derogatory comments. However, Hart refused to do so, arguing he's already "addressed it several times."

"I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year's Oscar's....this is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists. I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past," he tweeted. "I'm sorry that I hurt people.. I am evolving and want to continue to do so. My goal is to bring people together not tear us apart. Much love & appreciation to the Academy. I hope we can meet again."