BLACKPINK Is The First Female K-Pop Group To Headline Coachella

by Pakkee Tan | Tue., 8 Jan. 2019 12:33 AM
The year has only just started, but it looks set to be the year that BLACKPINK rules the (pop) cultural conversation worldwide.
Just days ago, Coachella announced the lineup of its 2019 festival, and eagle-eyed observers were quick to pick up on the fact that female K-pop group BLACKPINK would be performing at the music festival on 12 and 19 April.
Held at Coachella Valley in California, the music festival is a two-week musical extravaganza that features some of the music industry's biggest names. This year sees names such as Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, Janelle Monae, Wiz Khalifa and more take the stage at the festival — so you know BLACKPINK is in good company.
#BLACKPINK#BLINKS#블랙핑크#블링크#인기가요1위너무감사드려요#너무너무#블링크꺼에요#사랑해요 GAHHH 1st place?! 😭😭 Blinks, we cannot thank you enough for all the support☹️ this is really unbelievable. Thank you a thousand times and we love you always!! xx 😘
Last year, the K-pop girl group released a collaboration track with Dua Lipa, "Kiss And Make Up", their first break into the mainstream music scene, and their official audio MV has reached 77 million views so far.
💕🇰🇷💕🇰🇷IN YOUR AREA @blackpinkofficial 💕🇰🇷💕🇰🇷
Previously, Korean rap group Epik High also performed at Coachella in 2016.
