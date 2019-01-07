EXCLUSIVE!

Fiji Water Girl Deserved a Golden Globe Award All on Her Own... So We Gave Her One

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Mon., 7 Jan. 2019 7:04 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Stars like Glenn CloseLady Gaga and Rami Malekmay have taken home the gold at the 2019 Golden Globes, but we all know who the real winner is... Fiji water girl.

Fiji water girl who also goes by Kelleth Cuthbert is ready for her close-up. E! News tracked down the model to award her the inaugural award for "Best Supporting Actress On A Red Carpet," for her captivating role on the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. 

Of course, Kelleth couldn't have achieved the award without a major helping hand from stars like Richard Madden and Nicole Kidman. Without the A-listers, Kelleth would never have gone viral on Twitter or social media. "To Dakota Fanning and Luke Evans for allowing me the space to have my best angle," Cuthbert said as she listed her thanks.

Photos

Fiji Water Girl Photobombs Celebs at 2019 Golden Globes

And Kelleth saved the best for last. "I'd like to thank water. If these celebs weren't so thirsty, I wouldn't have been able to serve the way that I did," the model shared. "My performance would've truly not been possible without you."

Tom Kaulitz, Heidi Klum, Fiji Water

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water

Kelleth's photobombs have even inspired a new meme, so it's no wonder she is the winner of the new (and fake) award.

To see all of Kelleth's best red carpet moments, check out the gallery above!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2019 Golden Globes , Golden Globes , Red Carpet , Funny , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
The Bachelor Season 23

The 20 Most Awkward Choices Made in The Bachelor Premiere

The Bachelor, Colton Underwood

Bachelor Nation's Shadiest Comments About Colton Underwood's Season of The Bachelor

The Bachelor Season 23, Hannah G.

Meet The Bachelor Contestant Who Won Colton Underwood's First Impression Rose

Susan Boyle, America's Got Talent: The Champions

Watch Susan Boyle's Triumphant Return to America's Got Talent

Stella Bulochnikov, Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey and Former Manager Settle Sexual Harassment and Substance Abuse Case

Josh Murray, Andi Dorfman

The Bachelorette's Josh Murray Compares Ex Andi Dorfman to the Devil Ahead of Bachelor Premiere

Kevin Spacey

Kevin Spacey Pulled Over Hours After Pleading Not Guilty to Assault Allegations

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.