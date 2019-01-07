Forget shade—Josh Murray just threw down the gauntlet.

Moments before Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor premiered on ABC, Murray posted an Instagram photo that blatantly compared his ex-fiancée Andi Dorfman to the Devil. Dorfman was the leading lady on The Bachelorette back in 2014 and accepted Murray's proposal over Nick Viall. Viall and Dorfman had some pretty awkward encounters after the show (cue her calling him out on their night together in the fantasy suite), but Viall ended up going on to become the star of his own season of The Bachelor.

As much of a happy-ish moment that was for Murray and Dorfman 5 years ago, the former pro athlete doesn't reflect too kindly on it now.

Murray's insulting photo was a shot of him down on one knee proposing to the attorney. However, Dorfman's face is covered up by a devil emoji. "Haterz will say it's photoshopped ... hoping the new bachelor comes away with an Angel," he captioned it. His hashtags included "#isthisnotfunny" and "#doesanyonehaveasenseofhumorin2019."