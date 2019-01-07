The Best Dressed Asian Celebs At The 2019 Golden Globes

In a landslide victory for diversity and representation in Hollywood, Asian Americans had the biggest windfall at the 76th Annual Golden Globes held last night at The Beverly Hilton — snatching two awards: Sandra Oh for Best Actress in a TV Drama for Killing Eve, and Darren Criss for Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series for American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace.

And here, in our sartorial appreciation post, we salute the other Asians that shone bright and made an all round killing at the red carpet last night!

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Gemma Chan in Valentino Playing Astrid Leong-Teo — our favourite long-suffering Crazy Rich Asian — Gemma Chan, is literally a moving work of art in this Valentino Haute Couture gown! And there's a reason why Chan chose to stop traffic last night in this delicious shade of hand-dyed petrol-blue. Teasing her new character in the upcoming Captain Marvel, the brainy British beauty will don blue body paint to play a crime-fighting blue alien, Minn-Erva! OMG, from that brazen pop of red on her lips, to how her halter ends with an oversized bow that rests gently at the nape of her neck, and even to that sexy sliver of leg, Chan is so perfect, we could just swear. Now we understand why Charlie and Michael are so obsessed with her!

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank Michelle Yeoh in Shiatzy Chen OK, we're just going to come clean from the get go: We don't know what makes us more jealous: How toned and hot Michelle Yeoh looked in that green leather-and-silk number from Taiwanese luxury fashion house, Shiatzy Chen, or the fact that she sat behind Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga at the Globes last night, or that Crazy Rich Asians author Kevin Kwan was her date! So we're going to say all three! Now, while green is obviously not a good colour on us, it looks great on our favourite Malaysian actress. And we believe she knows it too. Otherwise why would she choose to pair her killer custom outfit with the same emerald engagement ring she wore in the film? We think it looks so much better on Eleanor Young's elegant fingers anyway. It takes a woman with experience to properly carry it off. Why she gave it up still baffles us to this day.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock Jameela Jamil in Monique Lhuillier Finding us at a good place is this dramatic and sweeping Monique Lhuillier ball gown (read: with a hidden surprise) on Jameela Jamil. Who would've thought that couture could actually be humanised?? And that the incongruously-ingenious combination of jeggings worn under bubble gum pink organza could spark so much inordinate joy in us?? Hey, look, we totally get it — Californian award shows around this time of the year can be frightfully frigid, so more power to you mama! And you know what – this is the sort of creative sartorial genius that her character on The Good Place, Tahani Al-Jamil, will pull. Because in this day and age, a self-respecting modern woman such as herself doesn't have to choose between fashion and comfort. A self-respecting modern woman, such as herself, is entitled to both! Need we remind you again that she gets whatever she wants? I mean Beyoncé is her BFF for crying out loud!

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock Constance Wu in Vera Wang Hollywood's golden girl, Constance Wu of Crazy Rich Asians-fame, is the first Asian American woman to be nominated for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical, at the Golden Globes in 44 years! Can you believe it?? And more unbelievable is how STUNNING Wu looked in her nude Vera Wang moment last night! From the serious million dollar Messika ice on her neck, to the naughty peekaboo boning on her gown, and that refreshing pop of orange velvet on her waist, Wu is a total winner in our book! Dare we say, she looks even better than the ice blue dress at Colin and Araminta's wedding! And now, what's left is for her boyfriend to come move her to tears while she's seated beside a princess.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Darren Criss in Dior Homme Darren Criss made history last night when he was the first Filipino American to win a Golden Globe (Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series) for his role as Andrew Cunanan in Ryan Murphy's American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace. And while he tearfully dedicated his award to his proud Filipino mom, we are dedicating his dapper floral Dior Homme tux to our fashion hall of fame. Seriously, just how yummy does he look?? My word, looks like Blaine Anderson's all grown up now, huh!

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Sandra Oh in Versace We've loved her since she answered the phone as the incredibly manic Vice Principal Gupta in The Princess Diaries, and was notified of Julie Andrews' arrival. And her breakout role as Dr. Cristina Yang in Grey's Anatomy won our hearts — we were gutted when her character left for Switzerland as part of Oh's exit from the series. And just when we thought we couldn't love the Korean American even more than we already do, we were pleasantly surprised last night — not because she, very clearly, took our breath away in this pristine Old Hollywood Atelier Versace gown, but because her endearing father gave her a standing ovation the whole time she was on stage to receive her award for Best Actress in a TV Drama for Killing Eve. Aww! At the end of the day, aren't we all just daddy's girls?

