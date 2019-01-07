Tia Booth Roasts Colton Underwood Before The Bachelor Premiere

Instagram
Tia Booth is sending a message to her ex, Colton Underwood, as he embarks on his new Bachelor journey.
Monday night kicks off season 23 of The Bachelor, with Underwood continuing his search for love. Bachelor Nation was first introduced to the 26-year-old former football player on Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette. Shortly into the season, Underwood revealed to Kufrin that he'd gone on a date with her friend, Booth, prior to coming on the show.
Kufrin ultimately went on to send Underwood home, later picking Garrett Yrigoyen in the end over runner-up Blake Horstmann. Following his departure from The Bachelorette, Underwood went on Bachelor in Paradise, where he reunited with Booth.
Throughout Bachelor in Paradise, Underwood and Booth struggled with their relationship, but Underwood would later ask Booth to be his girlfriend. Then, towards the end of the season, Underwood confessed to Booth that he couldn't see a future with her, causing the couple to split.
On Monday, ahead of the Underwood's Bachelor premiere, Booth took to Instagram to post a photo of the duo at the gym together.
"Hey @coltonunderwood remember that time you wore a sleeveless sweatshirt at the beach and we realized we were 0% compatible and solely meant to be supportive friends?... Well here's my support," she captioned the photo, which shows her smiling next to a shirtless Underwood. "Now keep your damn shirt on and go find you a gal #thiswasafterparadise #yeahitspossible #calmyourtits #thirsty #extra #allingoodfun."
"Hahaha! Thank you friend," Underwood commented on Booth's post, adding a peace and heart emoji.
Booth has since moved on from her split with Underwood, she's been dating Cory Cooper for several months now.
The Bachelor premieres tonight at 8 p.m. on ABC.