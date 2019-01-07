"Awks."

Amid rumors that Idris Elba will take over as James Bond following Daniel Craig's departure from the franchise, the two actors came face to face at the 2019 Golden Globes. On Sunday, Elba attended the ceremony to present alongside his Cats co-star Taylor Swift. He was also in attendance to support his daughter, Isan Elba, who was the Golden Globes Ambassador. Meanwhile, Craig was in attendance to support his wife, Rachel Weisz, who was nominated for her work in The Favourite.

It appears that whoever did the Golden Globes seating chart had a sense of humor, because they sat Craig and Elba right by each other at the ceremony.