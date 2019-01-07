Ladies and gentlemen, may we introduce you to the new third hour of Today!

Less than three months after Megyn Kelly Today was cancelled, it appears viewers now know who will replace her.

On Monday morning, Dylan Dreyer revealed she will be co-hosting every weekday morning at 9 a.m. with Al Roker, Sheinelle Jones and Craig Melvin.

"Hope you don't mind these faces! You'll be seeing a lot of them at 9am," she shared with her Twitter followers. "Please join us! #3rdhourtoday #youvegotafriendinus #letthegoodtimesroll @TODAYshow @SheinelleJones @craigmelvin @alroker."

Al shared the same post with the message, "I love these guys."