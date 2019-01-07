by Jess Cohen | Mon., 7 Jan. 2019 8:20 AM
Sunday's 2019 Golden Globes ceremony was jam-packed with celebs.
Regina King, Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper, Taylor Swift and Emily Blunt were among the attendees at Sunday's award show, honoring the work of talented artists over the last year. While the event, hosted by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg, was star-studded, there were a few celebs who were notably absent at the weekend award show, like Blunt's Mary Poppins Returns co-star and fellow nominee, Lin-Manuel Miranda. Benedict Cumberbatch, who was nominated for his work in Patrick Melrose, was also MIA during the ceremony. So where were they?
Ahead of the ceremony on Sunday, Miranda shared with E! News the very good reason he wouldn't be at the award show.
"I'm so thrilled to be nominated and honored to be nominated, but I'm in Puerto Rico," Miranda said in the video message. "I'm playing Hamilton in a production we're opening here to raise as much money as we can for artists and artistic organizations still struggling to recover in the wake of Hurricane Maria."
"We're going to raffle off 50 pairs of tickets to closing night," he shared. "All of the money will go to the Flamboyan Arts Fund, which is raising money for artists in Puerto Rico."
You can go to prizeo.com/ham4pr50 for your chance to win.

While no official statement has been as to why Benedict Cumberbatch was absent from the award show, it's likely he is currently working. According to IMDB, Cumberbatch has a number of projects in various stages of production.

Many social media users were also wondering why Ryan Gosling wasn't in attendance at the ceremony. The answer could be simply because he personally wasn't nominated. Though his First Man co-star Claire Foy was nominated for her work in the film, and the movie's composer Justin Hurwitz won for Best Original Score — Motion Picture, Gosling himself didn't get a Golden Globes nod.
Be sure to watch E! News on Monday, Jan. 7 for E!'s Live From the Red Carpet 2019 Golden Globes special followed by the telecast on NBC.
