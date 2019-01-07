Rami Malek Kisses Co-Star Girlfriend Lucy Boynton at Golden Globes After-Party

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., 7 Jan. 2019 8:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton, 2019 Golden Globe Awards, After Party, Kiss

Vince Bucci/Fox/PictureGroup/Shutterstock

Rami Malek won Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama) at Sunday night's Golden Globe Awards, and no-one seemed happier for the Bohemian Rhapsody star than his co-star Lucy Boynton.

While celebrating his big win at Fox's Golden Globes afterparty, the Freddie Mercury character was spotted planting a kiss on his girlfriend's cheek. Of course, they both had another reason to celebrate. The film also won Best Motion Picture in the drama category.

This wasn't the only after-party they attended. They also celebrated at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's soirée. While Boynton was seen socializing with other friends, an insider told E! News "it was clear that they are together."

 

The couple dazzled in their award show attire. Malek looked dapper in his tuxedo and Boynton stunned in a gold gown by Celine. 

The public PDA came just a few days after Malek confirmed their romance at the Palm Springs International Film Festival after months of speculation. While accepting his award for the Breakthrough Performance Award, the 37-year-old actor thanked Boynton.

"Thank you, Lucy Boynton," he said, per Billboard. "You have been my ally, my confidant, my love. Thank you so much."

Photos

2019 Golden Globes: After-Party Pics

For those who haven't seen the Queen biopic, Malek plays Mercury while Boynton plays Mary Austin, Mercury's dear friend and former fiancée. But playing the legendary singer was a far cry from his role in Mr. Robot. Just the audition process alone required him to sing, dance, and host a fake press conference—all in front of the band's members, no less.

"I think it was a little bit of the mischief I have going on behind my eyes, perhaps—that's what they saw," Malek told E! News' Ryan Seacrest.

 

Malek also played tribute to the late musician during his acceptance speech.

"Thank you to Freddie Mercury for giving me the joy of a lifetime," he said. "I love you, you beautiful man. This is for and because of you, gorgeous."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Rami Malek , Golden Globes , Movies , 2019 Golden Globes , Awards , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Lin-Manuel Miranda, 2017 Latin Grammy Awards

Why Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ryan Gosling and More Stars Were MIA During the 2019 Golden Globes

Julia Roberts, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

The 2019 Golden Globes Red Carpet Was on Fire: Which Celeb Earned Your Best Dressed Vote?

Tomi, Botched 506

Illegal Injections Gone Wrong! Botched Patient Tomi Details the Silicone Butt Fillers That Almost Killed Her

Bohemian Rhapsody Cast, Queen, Rami Malek, Graham King, Mike Meyers, 2019 Golden Globe Awards, Press Room

Bohemian Rhapsody's 2019 Golden Globes Win Sparks Controversy Over Director Bryan Singer

Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Brooklyn 99

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Can Swear and Get Naked Now That It's On NBC (and It's the Best)

Sandra Oh, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Winners

Sandra Oh's Grey's Anatomy Costars Couldn't Be Happier After Her Golden Globes Win

Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell's Kids Are the Cutest Part of the 2019 Golden Globes

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.