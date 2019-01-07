The cameras don't miss a thing.

For the 76th time, the stars gathered for the 2019 Golden Globes on Sunday night, once again at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. With a slate of A-list nominees, presenters and hosts, this year's ceremony was bound to be an unforgettable one. Thankfully, the pictures captured the evening's biggest moments and preserved them for decades to come.

Among them was the touching standing ovation from Sandra Oh's father during her Golden Globe acceptance speech, John Krasinski cheering on his famous wife Emily Blunt à la Meryl Streep and Glenn Close's victorious third career win.

Of course, the event kicked off as it usually does with a star-studded red carpet as nominees like Lady Gaga, Emily Blunt and Rami Malek, dressed in their designer duds, posed for the sea of cameras lining the walk into the hotel's ballroom. With endless photo ops, there was plenty of room for the occasional photobomb, fun red carpet jump and PDA that we expect from a star-studded crowd like Sunday night's—and our wishes were granted.