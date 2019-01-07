After dominating the 2018 Emmys, all eyes were on Rachel Brosnahan and the cast of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel at tonight's 2019 Golden Globes.

The actress won her first-ever Emmy for her critically-acclaimed performance in the Amazon Prime series, and she stood to continue her award season sweep with a nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Musical or Comedy Television Series. Luckily, the odds were in her favor last night, as Brosnahan became the first woman since Tina Fey in 2008 to win her Golden Globes category twice.

Casual, right? But from Brosnahan's perspective, she's simply grateful for the experience.

The 28-year-old spoke candidly with E! News' Jason Kennedy after the show, saying, "This is completely bonkers. I'm still kind of wrapping my head around it."

"I'm completely freaking out. I'm really just thinking about all the people I forgot to thank. I was embarrassing unprepared for that," Brosnahan added. "It's wild. This job has been one of the best experiences of my life."