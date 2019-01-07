7 Biggest Jaw-Droppers at the 2019 Golden Globes

Is this the real life? Is this just fantasy?

A year after a certain air of solemnity understandably held court at what is generally considered the most raucous night of awards season, lightheartedness was once again on tap—and as presided over by co-hosts Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg on Sunday, the 2019 Golden Globes were extra congenial.

It turns out, all those good vibes provided what turned out to be a much-needed soft landing for all of the awards-season rattling bombshells, as it would appear that the Globes are no longer trying to be harbingers of subsequent Oscar night glory. Instead, they muddied the waters quite a bit, honoring a film that didn't even get great reviews—but which has a best ensemble nomination at the SAG Awards, so anything is possible—with the biggest prize.