Silver was the hue of choice on the Golden Globes 2019 red carpet.

While sequins and metallic hues have been longtime staples for red carpet wardrobes (See: sequins on the People's Choice Awards red carpet), silver made its way to the forefront at the first award ceremony of 2019. For celebs that are looking to make a good impression on fashion lovers and critics, the hue is a solid choice. It's flattering on all skin tones. It works well in front of cameras. And, it provides the Hollywood glam that we all love.

Saoirse Ronon, Thandie Newton, Keri Russell and more stars proved it with metallic gowns that made us stop and stare. Interestingly, although the hue was popular, each celebrity and designer took a different approach, creating a variety of silver styles that are sure to inspire, no matter your personal style.