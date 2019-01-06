Here's Why the Golden Globes Didn't Have an In Memoriam Segment

NBC
by Jess Cohen | Sun., 6 Jan. 2019 8:33 PM
NBC
The 2019 Golden Globes took place on Sunday evening, honoring the work of talented artists over the last year.
While watching the award show, many social media users noted that there was no In Memoriam tribute shown. While other award shows like the Emmys and the Oscars often air an In Memoriam tribute, honoring the lives of the artists we've lost in the last 12 months, the Golden Globes don't typically have such a segment.
Besides the show's memorable tribute to Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds in 2017, the Golden Globes tends to not air the In Memoriam tribute, deciding instead to post it on their website.
Golden Globes producer Barry Adelman explained to People in 2017, "We have not done an 'In Memoriam' on the Golden Globes. Those things are handled really well by the Oscars and the Screen Actors Guild."
In just the last few months alone we've lost beloved artists Burt Reynolds, Stan Lee and Penny Marshall. You can see tributes to them and more stars on the Golden Globes website HERE.
