Green Book Wins Best Picture Comedy at 2019 Golden Globes

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Sun., 6 Jan. 2019 8:10 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

It's time to come together and celebrate Green Book.

During the 2019 Golden Globes, viewers were staying tuned in to see who would win Best Motion Picture—Musical or Comedy.

Ultimately, Bill Murray announced that the cast and crew of Green Book received the top prize.

Director Peter Farrelly took the stage and accepted the award where he immediately thanked his cast.

"I want to thank Octavia Spencer. As beautiful as she is, she's even more kinder and more intelligent inside," he proclaimed. "She's the best thing that happened to this movie."

Peter continued, "I want to thank Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali. This movie does not get made without them."

Photos

2019 Golden Globes Red Carpet Fashion

For those who don't know, Green Book tells the story of a working-class Italian-American bouncer who becomes the driver of an African-American classical pianist on a tour of venues through the 1960s American South.

"Don Shirley was a great man and under-appreciated genus who couldn't play the music he wanted to play simply because of the color of his skin," Peter shared when discussing Mahershala's character. "Yet he went on to create his own genre of music that still resonates to this day."

"We are still living in divided times, maybe more times than ever, and that's what this movie is for, it's for everybody. All we have to do—all we have to do is talk and to not judge people by their differences, but look for what we have in common," he continued. "And we have a lot in common. We all want the same thing. We want love and happiness and want to be treated equally. And that's not a bad thing. Thank you very much. I appreciate it."

Green Book is in theatres now.

Be sure to watch E! News on Monday, Jan. 7 for E!'s Live From the Red Carpet 2019 Golden Globes special followed by the telecast on NBC.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2019 Golden Globes , Golden Globes , Movies , Entertainment , Awards , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Sandra Oh, Andy Samberg, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Show

Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg's Best Hosting Moments at the 2019 Golden Globes

ESC: Silver Sequin Trend, Golden Globes 2019

All the Stars Who Shined Bright in Silver on the Golden Globes 2019 Red Carpet

Nicole Kidman, Rami Malek, 2019 Golden Globe Awards

Watch Nicole Kidman Awkwardly Deny Rami Malek Onstage at the 2019 Golden Globes

Rami Malek, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Winners

Rami Malek Praises "Gorgeous" Freddie Mercury in Acceptance Speech at 2019 Golden Globes

2019 Home Trends to Try Now

2019 Home Trends to Try Now

Lady Gaga, 2019 Golden Globe Awards

Lady Gaga Had the Best Time at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards

Golden Globes, Trophy

Here's Why the Golden Globes Didn't Have an In Memoriam Segment

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.