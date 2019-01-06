John Krasinski Is the New Meryl Streep While Cheering on Emily Blunt at the 2019 Golden Globes

Ladies and gentleman, a meme is born. 

The 2019 Golden Globes gave us a (fake) Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph engagementSandra Oh's adorable dad and the FIJI Water girl, but who knew Meryl Streep was ready to pass the award show meme baton off to John Krasinski?

Let us explain. Over the years, Meryl has become known for living her best life from the comfort of her seat inside the Oscars, SAG Awards etc. She hoots and hollers like nobody's business, and you've probably seen a GIF of the A-lister in full cheerleader mode come across your Twitter timeline at some point.

Well, Mr. Krasinski decided to take a page out of Mrs. Streep's playbook and went all out when Emily Blunt took the stage alongside Dick Van Dyke to celebrate the success of Mary Poppins Returns. Cameras caught the Jack Ryan star in a perfectly candid moment, cupping his hands around his mouth and (presumably) shouting, "That's my wife!" 

So in Meryl's absence, let's applaud John for giving us the 2019 Golden Globes meme we never knew we needed. 

Meryl Streep Oscars GIF

Be sure to watch E! News on Monday, Jan. 7 for E!'s Live From the Red Carpet 2019 Golden Globes special followed by the telecast on NBC.

