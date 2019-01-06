The Kominsky Method Wins Best TV Comedy at the 2019 Golden Globes

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Sun., 6 Jan. 2019 7:51 PM

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Warner Bros. Television

Chuck Lorre's been doing TV a long time, but he was still "trembling like a leaf" while accepting the award for best TV comedy at the 2019 Golden Globes. 

Netflix's The Kominsky Method took home the big TV comedy prize of the night, and creator Lorre had a few jokes to make while handing out his thanks. He gave a shoutout to stars Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin "without whom the script for this would be landfill, it would be mulch." 

"The folks at Warner Bros—Warner Media, I'm sorry. I'm gonna switch from Verizon to AT&T soon," he muttered to himself, referring to AT&T's recent ownership of Warner Brothers. 

Photos

2019 Golden Globes A-Z Guide

The Kominsky Method stars Douglas as a retired actor and acting coach Sandy Kominsky and Arkin as his best friend Norman, and also stars Nancy Travis and Sarah Baker. The series beat The Good Place (NBC), Kidding (Showtime), The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon), and Barry (HBO) for the award tonight, and celebrated a win for Douglas as best actor in a comedy. 

Be sure to watch E! News on Monday, Jan. 7 for E!'s Live From the Red Carpet 2019 Golden Globes special followed by the telecast on NBC.

