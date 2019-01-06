Bodyguard's Richard Madden Wins First-Ever Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Drama Series

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Sun., 6 Jan. 2019 5:38 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Richard Madden, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Another Golden Globe recipient has been crowned!

This time it's Richard Madden for his performance in BBC and Netflix's Bodyguard, making him the winner of Best Performance by an Actor in a Drama Television Series category. The relative Hollywood newcomer faced stiff competition up against Jason Bateman (Ozark), Stephan James (Homecoming), Billy Porter (Pose) and Matthew Rhys (The Americans).

This marks Richard's first nomination and win at the Golden Globes.

During his acceptance speech, 32-year-old Madden thanked his many famous peers inside The Beverly Hilton and those behind the scenes who made the first season of the wildly popular series possible. 

"Thank you very much to HFPA. I didn't see this coming at all," he shared in disbelief. "I wouldn't be here if it weren't for the amazing crew and cast that made Bodyguard that worked very hard over the course of five months to make this show." 

Madden went on to thank his personal team, and even gave a special shout out to his nearest and dearest.

Photos

2019 Golden Globes: Party Pics

"And most importantly," Richard continued, "my friends and my family and mom and dad who flew all the way from Scotland. I wouldn't be here without you."

The Scottish star landed his breakout role as Robb Stark in HBO's Game of Thrones. In addition to binge-watching Bodygaurd from the comfort of your own coach, pop culture fanatics can look forward to seeing Madden play John Reid in the upcoming Elton John biographical musical, Rocketman.

Congratulations, Richard! Check out the complete list of winners at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards—updating in real time—right here!

Be sure to watch E! News on Monday, Jan. 7 for E!'s Live From the Red Carpet 2019 Golden Globes special followed by the telecast on NBC.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2019 Golden Globes , Golden Globes , Awards , TV , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Carol Burnett

Carol Burnett Emotionally Dedicates Namesake Golden Globe Honors to TV Lovers

Keri Russell, Matthew Rhys, 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards

The Americans Wins First Golden Globe, Best Drama TV Series at 2019 Ceremony

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

"Getting Old is Funny!" Michael Douglas Wins Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Carol Burnett, 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards

Carol Burnett "Gobsmacked" Over New Golden Globes TV Award Named in Her Honor

Golden Globes 2019, Andy Samberg, Sandra Oh

Everything You Didn't See on TV at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards

Connie Britton, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Connie Britton Reveals Why She Can't Watch Herself in Dirty John at the 2019 Golden Globes

Darren Criss, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Don't Stop Believin'! Darren Criss Loves Lea Michele's Special Message on the Golden Globes Red Carpet

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.