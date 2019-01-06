"Getting Old is Funny!" Michael Douglas Wins Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Comedy Series

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Sun., 6 Jan. 2019 5:29 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Warner Bros. Television

It pays to be funny!

Michael Douglas knows this to be true as he's just walked away the winner of a Golden Globe thanks to his work in The Kominsky Method. This is the seasoned actor's fourth win and ninth nomination, he previously won for Wall Street, One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, Behind the Candelabra and Romancing the Stone. He was also previously awarded the Cecil B. DeMille Award.

Despite previous critical acclaim for his work, Douglas wasn't exactly a shoo-in for the Globe statue as he was up against some notable names. Others nominated in this category include: Who Is America's Sacha Baron Cohen, Kidding's Jim CarreyAtlanta's Donald Glover and Barry's Bill Hader.

"After 45 years you always surprise me and treated me so well," Douglas gushed onstage. "Donald and Bill, Sacha, Jim, I can't even imagine being in the same group...sitting here for an honor in comedy is just great."

Photos

2019 Golden Globes Red Carpet Fashion

Of course, the famed actor had a special shout out for his Kominsky Method peers. For starters, Douglas praised the comedy's creator Chuck Lorre.

"And the truth be told, that owe all of this to one man out there, Mr. Chuck Lorre," Michael continued. "Chuck thinks getting old is funny. Thank you for your exquisite work."

Congrats, Michael! This win is well deserved.

Be sure to watch E! News on Monday, Jan. 7 for E!'s Live From the Red Carpet 2019 Golden Globes special followed by the telecast on NBC.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2019 Golden Globes , Golden Globes , Awards , TV , Sacha Baron Cohen , Jim Carrey , Michael Douglas , Donald Glover , Bill Hader , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Carol Burnett

Carol Burnett Emotionally Dedicates Namesake Golden Globe Honors to TV Lovers

Keri Russell, Matthew Rhys, 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards

The Americans Wins First Golden Globe, Best Drama TV Series at 2019 Ceremony

Richard Madden, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Bodyguard's Richard Madden Wins First-Ever Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Drama Series

Carol Burnett, 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards

Carol Burnett "Gobsmacked" Over New Golden Globes TV Award Named in Her Honor

Golden Globes 2019, Andy Samberg, Sandra Oh

Everything You Didn't See on TV at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards

Connie Britton, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Connie Britton Reveals Why She Can't Watch Herself in Dirty John at the 2019 Golden Globes

Darren Criss, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Don't Stop Believin'! Darren Criss Loves Lea Michele's Special Message on the Golden Globes Red Carpet

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.