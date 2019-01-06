Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg Open the 2019 Golden Globes By "Roasting" the Celebs

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Sun., 6 Jan. 2019 5:20 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Golden Globes 2019, Andy Samberg, Sandra Oh

NBC

Award season has officially begun, and Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg kicked it off in a way only they could: by destroying the room full of celebs. 

Or at least that's what they pretended to do as they complimented the heck out of stars like Bradley Cooper ("You are hot"), Gina Rodriguez (She lives in Heaven), Michael B. Jordan ("More like Michael B. Buff AF. You a snack Michael! Your character's name in Creed is Adonis, and it is apt.") 

They also took on Lady Gaga's famed "100 people in a room" speech and used Black Panther's success to prove that "people want more movies where the characters ride around on rhinoceroses like horses." And they forced Jim Carrey out of the film section of the room and sent him back to the TV section, since he's nominated this year for his TV show, Kidding

Photos

2019 Golden Globes A-Z Guide

The duo also got serious, with Samberg praising the diversity in films like Black Panther, Crazy Rich Asians, and If Beale Street Could Talk this year before Oh joked that he had stolen her lines. 

Then, Oh begged Samberg to stop talking so she could get real and emotional for a moment. 

"If I could take this moment here in all honesty, I said yes to the fear of being on this stage tonight because I wanted to be here to look out into this audience and witness this moment of change," she said. "And I'm not fooling myself. I'm not fooling myself. Next year could be different. It probably will be. But right now, this moment is real. Trust me, it is real. Because I see you. All of these faces of change, and now so will everyone else." 

If that opening was any indication, this is going to be a great night. 

Be sure to watch E! News on Monday, Jan. 7 for E!'s Live From the Red Carpet 2019 Golden Globes special followed by the telecast on NBC.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Golden Globes , 2019 Golden Globes , Sandra Oh , Andy Samberg , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News , Awards
Latest News
Lady Gaga, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Lady Gaga Holds Back Tears and Reflects on Career Struggles In 2019 Golden Globes Acceptance Speech

Carol Burnett

Carol Burnett Emotionally Dedicates Namesake Golden Globe Honors to TV Lovers

Taylor Swift, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA's

OMG! Taylor Swift Makes a Surprise Appearance as a Presenter at the 2019 Golden Globes

Ben Whishaw

Ben Whishaw Dedicates 2019 Golden Globe Award to ''Queer Hero'' Norman Scott

Keri Russell, Matthew Rhys, 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards

The Americans Wins First Golden Globe, Best Drama TV Series at 2019 Ceremony

Emma Stone, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Sandra Oh Roasted Emma Stone at the 2019 Golden Globes and Her Reaction Is Priceless

Richard Madden, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Bodyguard's Richard Madden Wins First-Ever Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Drama Series

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.