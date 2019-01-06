EXCLUSIVE!

Charlize Theron Talks Pressures of Motherhood on the 2019 Golden Globes Red Carpet

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., 6 Jan. 2019 5:04 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Charlize Theron is many things—actress, Oscar winner and Golden Globe winner and frequent nominee, but her most precious role is at home: Mom.

The actress, who has two kids, is nominated for the 2019 Golden Globe award for Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy for her role in Tully, which sees her playing a stressed out, overwhelmed mother of three who hires a night nanny. Theron received the script for the film in late 2015, just a few months after she adopted her second baby, daughter August.

"I was coming out of the early stages of being incredibly sleep deprived," Theron told E! News' Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet at the 2019 Golden Globes on Sunday. "To me, it felt like something that felt super authentic. I think parenthood is incredible but it's messy. We don't see enough of that and I think it's hard on moms and society to feel that pressure."

Theron said that moms have been taught that it's selfish to think that they have to look after of themselves first.

"Somehow if you do that, you're a terrible mom," she said. "I know when I look after myself, I know that I'm a better mom to my kids."

This marks Theron's fifth Golden Globe nomination and could mark her second win; she won her first in 2004 for her role in Monster, which also earned her an Oscar.

Photos

Golden Globes 2019: Red Carpet Couples

The 2019 Golden Globes ceremony will air live on NBC on Sunday, January 6, 2019 at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET. Check out the winners list, which will be updated in real time.

Be sure to watch E! News on Monday, Jan. 7 for E!'s Live From the Red Carpet 2019 Golden Globes special followed by the telecast on NBC.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Charlize Theron , 2019 Golden Globes , Golden Globes , Top Stories , Awards
Latest News
Lady Gaga, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Lady Gaga Holds Back Tears and Reflects on Career Struggles In 2019 Golden Globes Acceptance Speech

Carol Burnett

Carol Burnett Emotionally Dedicates Namesake Golden Globe Honors to TV Lovers

Taylor Swift, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA's

OMG! Taylor Swift Makes a Surprise Appearance as a Presenter at the 2019 Golden Globes

Ben Whishaw

Ben Whishaw Dedicates 2019 Golden Globe Award to ''Queer Hero'' Norman Scott

Keri Russell, Matthew Rhys, 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards

The Americans Wins First Golden Globe, Best Drama TV Series at 2019 Ceremony

Emma Stone, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Sandra Oh Roasted Emma Stone at the 2019 Golden Globes and Her Reaction Is Priceless

Richard Madden, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Bodyguard's Richard Madden Wins First-Ever Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Drama Series

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.