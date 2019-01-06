Charlize Theron is many things—actress, Oscar winner and Golden Globe winner and frequent nominee, but her most precious role is at home: Mom.

The actress, who has two kids, is nominated for the 2019 Golden Globe award for Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy for her role in Tully, which sees her playing a stressed out, overwhelmed mother of three who hires a night nanny. Theron received the script for the film in late 2015, just a few months after she adopted her second baby, daughter August.

"I was coming out of the early stages of being incredibly sleep deprived," Theron told E! News' Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet at the 2019 Golden Globes on Sunday. "To me, it felt like something that felt super authentic. I think parenthood is incredible but it's messy. We don't see enough of that and I think it's hard on moms and society to feel that pressure."

Theron said that moms have been taught that it's selfish to think that they have to look after of themselves first.

"Somehow if you do that, you're a terrible mom," she said. "I know when I look after myself, I know that I'm a better mom to my kids."

This marks Theron's fifth Golden Globe nomination and could mark her second win; she won her first in 2004 for her role in Monster, which also earned her an Oscar.