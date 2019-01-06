Can't Miss Glambot Moments From the 2019 Golden Globes

  • By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Sun., 6 Jan. 2019 4:57 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Glambot: Kristin Cavallari

E!

We can hardly believe that 2018 has come and gone, but who can be mad when awards season is here? 

That's right, today is the 2019 Golden Globes and it marks the very first red carpet of the year. What's even more is exciting is that we've got exclusive up-close Glambot action you can't find anywhere else. Want to see Kristin Cavallari's glitzy gold dress, but in extreme detail? Keep scrolling. Or maybe you want to feel Ryan Seacrest's contagious energy from the comfort of wherever you are. We've got that right here, too. 

Kristin Cavallari is the sassy golden goddess of our dreams in her sequin gown. 

Yvette Nicole Brown is all smiles (and just a little surprised) as she makes eyes at the camera. 

There's a reason we always look forward to seeing Ryan Seacrest on the carpet—and this Glambot moment is the perfect example. 

This could be us, but you're not Justin Hartley. Kidding! 

Elsie Fisher makes a case for maroon velvet in this pantsuit and we are here for it. 

Want to see even more Glambot moments? We've got you—click here

And for everything else Golden Globes related, click here

Be sure to watch E! News on Monday, Jan. 7 for E!'s Live From the Red Carpet 2019 Golden Globes special followed by the telecast on NBC.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Ryan Seacrest , Justin Hartley , Kristin Cavallari , Red Carpet , Top Stories , Awards , 2019 Golden Globes , 2019 Golden Globes Glambot , Life/Style
Latest News
Lady Gaga, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Lady Gaga Holds Back Tears and Reflects on Career Struggles In 2019 Golden Globes Acceptance Speech

Carol Burnett

Carol Burnett Emotionally Dedicates Namesake Golden Globe Honors to TV Lovers

Taylor Swift, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA's

OMG! Taylor Swift Makes a Surprise Appearance as a Presenter at the 2019 Golden Globes

Ben Whishaw

Ben Whishaw Dedicates 2019 Golden Globe Award to ''Queer Hero'' Norman Scott

Keri Russell, Matthew Rhys, 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards

The Americans Wins First Golden Globe, Best Drama TV Series at 2019 Ceremony

Emma Stone, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Sandra Oh Roasted Emma Stone at the 2019 Golden Globes and Her Reaction Is Priceless

Richard Madden, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Bodyguard's Richard Madden Wins First-Ever Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Drama Series

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.