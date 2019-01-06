Lady Gaga Pays Homage to Judy Garland With a Lavish Lavender Gown at 2019 Golden Globes

by Alanah Joseph | Sun., 6 Jan. 2019 4:36 PM

Lady Gaga, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards

Ladies and gentlemen, a fashion star is born.

For the 2019 Golden Globes, Lady Gaga showed up in one of her best looks to date. She chose a custom Valentino dress in homage to Judy Garland, an American star that also achieved acclaim in music and film in the 1940's and '50s. Like an iconic ensemble from Judy, the star wore a larger-than-life lavender gown with extreme puff sleeves and a long train.

To finish the epic style, the "Shallow" singer sported blue hair that she placed into a high bun, added diamonds and kept her makeup relatively simple. With her reputation for fearless looks (Think: her infamous meat dress), the overall look combines the unique and over-the-top features of Gaga's style with the glamour and sophistication of Hollywood glamour. It's spectacular.

Photos

Lady Gaga's Most Daring Red Carpet Looks of All Time

Tonight's look is special, as the star is celebrating two nominations at the award ceremony: Best Actress in a Drama Motion Picture for A Star Is Born—an honor for her first time acting in a lead role—and Best Original Song for "Shallow" from the movie's soundtrack. Thus, her Golden Globes ensemble has to be a level up from her usual conversation-starting gear.

Mother Monster has captivated us since she first stepped on to the carpet, and as her career continues to soar, her fashion sense is, too.

Be sure to watch E! News on Monday, Jan. 7 for E!'s Live From the Red Carpet 2019 Golden Globes special followed by the telecast on NBC.

