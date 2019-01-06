David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Lady Gaga had all eyes on her as she arrived at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards and she dished about her experience creating A Star Is Born during E!'s Live from The Red Carpet.
"I discovered something in working on this film—it's something called alchemy," Lady Gaga revealed exclusively to E! News. "It's like that you essentially are creating a character but you're really becoming the character...You know your lines, but you really just know what you're saying when you go on set, you throw it out the window. Bradley Cooper really taught me that."
"I think I've created characters for years so that I could be an actress because I always wanted to be one and I couldn't make it so I went for it as a musician but for this, it was a totally different thing. I had to go to a very specific place. I worked very closely with Bradley Cooper you know, he's a tremendous visionary, tremendous director, tremendous actor to work with," the New York native continued.
The 32-year-old performer may walk away a big winner at the Golden Globes tonight.
The "Born This Way" singer is up for Best Performance by An Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama for A Star Is Born as well as Best Original Song for "Shallow" from the film's soundtrack at the big show. The movie also earned a nomination for Best Motion Picture - Drama.
Additionally, A Star Is Born's director and Lady Gaga's co-star, Bradley Cooper, could take home the awards for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama and Best Director - Motion Picture. That's a totally of five nominations for the box office hit!
The Warner Bros. Pictures film is a remake of the 1937 classic. It tells the story of a musician (Cooper) whose spotlight is fading as he tries to help a young singer (Gaga) achieve her dreams at stardom.
Lady Gaga previously won the Golden Globe for Best Actress - Miniseries or Television Film for her work on American Horror Story: Hotel in 2016.
