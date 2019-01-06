See All of the Couples on the Red Carpet at the 2019 Golden Globes

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Sun., 6 Jan. 2019 3:55 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Joanna Newsom, Andy Samberg, 2019 Golden Globes, Couples

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

A night for awards…and romance!

We can't say we're surprised that so many fabulous couples have hit the 2019 Golden Globes red carpet. Not only is the Hollywood event the perfect place for celeb duos to dress in their finest gowns and tuxedos, but the Golden Globes red carpet also allows our favorite pairs to flaunt picture perfect love.

Obviously, we're talking about Andy Samberg and Joanna Newsom as they couldn't be cuter. As the Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor is co-hosting the Golden Globes, it's only right that his co-host in life joined him on the red carpet.

Of course, Andy and Joanna aren't the only notable twosome to pop up at the awards show. Jim Carrey and Ginger Gonzaga even made an appearance at the celeb-filled bash. As you surely saw, the Kidding co-stars recently made their romance red carpet official as they stepped out for Showtime's Golden Globe nominees celebration at the Sunset Tower Hotel on Saturday.

For a closer look at all the love that hit the red carpet, take a peek at the sweet snaps below!

Alaina Meyer, Johnny Galecki, 2019 Golden Globes, Couples

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Johnny Galecki & Alaina Meyer

The Big Bang Theory star sports an all-black look with his girlfriend.

Emmy Rossum, Sam Esmail, 2019 Golden Globes, Couples

Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Emmy Rossum & Sam Esmail

The Shameless actress and the Mr. Robot creator look picture perfect at the Golden Globes.

Molly Sims, Scott Stuber, 2019 Golden Globes, Couples

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Molly Sims & Scott Stuber

The Las Vegas alum steps out with her film producer husband.

Article continues below

Yvonne Strahovski, Tim Loden, 2019 Golden Globes, Couples

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Yvonne Strahovski & Tim Loden

The Handmaid's Tale actress stuns alongside her equally striking spouse.

Katharine Ross, Sam Elliott, 2019 Golden Globes, Couples

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sam Elliott & Katharine Ross

The A Star is Born actor brings his longtime love as his plus-one at the Hollywood event.

Chrishell Stause, Justin Hartley, 2019 Golden Globes, Couples

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Justin Hartley & Chrishell Stause

The This is Us star smolders next to his stunning wife.

Article continues below

Idris Elba, Sabrina Dhowre, 2019 Golden Globes, Couples

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Idris Elba & Sabrina Dhowre

The Luther alum and his fiancée stop by the Golden Globes to support daughter Isan Elba (who is the evening's Golden Globes Ambassador).

Jim Carrey, Ginger Gonzaga, 2019 Golden Globes, Couples

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Jim Carrey & Ginger Gonzaga

The Kidding star hits the red carpet alongside his co-star and current flame!

Ken Jeong, Tran Jeong, 2019 Golden Globes, Couples

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Ken Jeong & Tran Jeong

The Jeongs are all smiles as they celebrate Crazy Rich Asians' big Globes nomination.

Article continues below

Giada Colagrande, Willem Dafoe, 2019 Golden Globes, Couples

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Willem Dafoe & Giada Colagrande

The At Eternity's Gate actor and his wife perfectly color-coordinate at the 2019 Golden Globes!

Joanna Newsom, Andy Samberg, 2019 Golden Globes, Couples

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Andy Samberg & Joanna Newsom

The 2019 Golden Globes co-host has his co-host in life (his lovely wife) at his side on the red carpet.

Be sure to watch E! News on Monday, Jan. 7 for E!'s Live From the Red Carpet 2019 Golden Globes special followed by the telecast on NBC.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2019 Golden Globes , Golden Globes , Couples , Red Carpet , Awards , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Melissa McCarthy, Ben Falcone, 2019 Golden Globes, Red Carpet, E! News

Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone Joke at Golden Globes About How She Stole His Movie

Golden Globes 2019, Andy Samberg, Sandra Oh

Everything You Didn't See on TV at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards

Connie Britton, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Connie Britton Reveals Why She Can't Watch Herself in Dirty John at the 2019 Golden Globes

Penélope Cruz, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Penélope Cruz Reveals Why She Almost Didn't Portray Donatella Versace at the 2019 Golden Globes

Taraji P. Henson, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Taraji P. Henson Reflects on Her Recent Charitable Trip to South Africa on the 2019 Golden Globes Red Carpet

Alison Brie, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards

Alison Brie Reveals How She Trains for GLOW on the 2019 Golden Globes Red Carpet

Kaley Cuoco, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Kaley Cuoco Says She's ''Shocked'' That Fans Still Watch The Big Bang Theory at 2019 Golden Globes

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.