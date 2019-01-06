Michelle Yeoh Rocks Her Crazy Rich Asians Ring on the 2019 Golden Globes Red Carpet

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Sun., 6 Jan. 2019 3:35 PM

Michelle Yeoh, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Michelle Yeoh has a very special accessory for the 2019 Golden Globes. The Crazy Rich Asians star, who also appears in CBS All Access' Star Trek: Discovery, wore the very ring from her hit movie.

The emerald engagement ring that belonged to her character, Eleanor Young, is actually Yeoh's. Mary E. Vogt, the Crazy Rich Asians costume designer, told The Knot that director Jon M. Chu had always envisioned an emerald ring.

"Jon Chu, our director, who is fantastic, always said that he saw emerald as Eleanor's color," Vogt told The Knot. "He really felt that it was a very regal color, a very strong color, that it was just something that he associated with Eleanor, that green. And so he thought she should have a green engagement ring."

Photos

2019 Golden Globes Red Carpet Fashion

The movie designed a ring for Yeoh to wear, molded after the ring John F. Kennedy had made for Jackie Kennedy, but in the end Yeoh brought her own ring in for Chu and Vogt to see. She had designed the emerald ring.

"The ring in the movie, it belonged to me, yes," Yeoh told The Knot. "It was very important for it to be real. And Eleanor was a character who knew what she wore had to be flawless. Her [own] mother-in-law did not approve and did not give her the family ring at the end of the day… so that ring had to be very special."

In Crazy Rich Asians, Rachel (Constance Wu) admires the ring while the Youngs make dumplings. Later, after multiple tense meetings between Rachel and Eleanor, Nick (Henry Golding) proposes for a second time and he revealed the engagement ring as Eleanor's, she had given her blessing.

Be sure to watch E! News on Monday, Jan. 7 for E!'s Live From the Red Carpet 2019 Golden Globes special followed by the telecast on NBC.

