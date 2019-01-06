by McKenna Aiello | Sun., 6 Jan. 2019 3:11 PM
The 2019 Golden Globes is alive and well with father-daughter star power.
Idris Elba accompanied 16-year-old daughter Isan Elba on the red carpet for tonight's star-studded ceremony, where she is set to serve as the official Golden Globe Ambassador. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced last November that Isan would take on the prestigious role, which was previously known as Miss Golden Globe.
E!'s Ryan Seacrestcaught up with Isan, Idris and his fiancée Sabrina Dhowre before making their way into The Beverly Hilton, and from the looks of their practically identical smiles, the Elba family will never forget this moment.
"I told her to keep her back straight, elegance is presence, smile and nod politely even if you can't understand what anyone's saying," Idris teased. "If you feel like you're going to pass out.. don't."
"She's good. She's so confident!" the proud pops gushed. "I can't help but be a dad. I'll just try to be cool."
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The British A-lister also revealed what to expect from his upcoming set at the 2019 Coachella Arts & Music Festival, which he called a "lifetime ambition."
"I'm going to rock Coachella," Elba added. "It's going to be great."
But for now, the Elba fam is letting Isan steal the spotlight tonight. As part of her role, Isan partnered with the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation, which Taraji P. Henson founded last year in honor of her late father who suffered from mental illness. HFPA president Meher Tatna previously announced a $50,000 donation on behalf of Isan to BLHF.
Enjoy the evening, you two!
Be sure to watch E! News on Monday, Jan. 7 for E!'s Live From the Red Carpet 2019 Golden Globes special followed by the telecast on NBC.
Taraji P. Henson Reflects on Her Recent Charitable Trip to South Africa on the 2019 Golden Globes Red Carpet
