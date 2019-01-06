Golden Globes 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

  • By
    &

by Jennifer Kelleher & Mike Vulpo | Sun., 6 Jan. 2019 2:59 PM

The biggest names in film and television are coming together for the 2019 Golden Globes!

Hosted by Grey's Anatomy alumna Sandra Oh and Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andy Samberg, this year's live show will be broadcast from the Beverly Hilton.

And with six big nominationsVice has earned the most nominations of any movie this year. As for TV, FX is at the top of the leader board with four nominations for The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story. FX earned a total of 10 nominations with help from AtlantaPose and The Americans.

In the films category, The Favourite, Green Book and A Star Is Born tied with five nominations each. Mary Poppins Returns earned four nominations as well. Black Panther and Crazy Rich Asians are also in the running for top awards like Best Dramatic Movie and Best Comedy Movie respectively.  

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association will also recognize Carol Burnett with the Cecil B. DeMille Award for film achievement during the ceremony.

Of course before the awards are announced, we have to discuss what all of the stars are wearing on the red carpet! Keep up with our red carpet gallery below as the stars arrive.

2019 Golden Globes Red Carpet Fashion

The 2019 Golden Globes air Sunday night at 8 p.m. only on NBC.

(E! and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family) 

Be sure to watch E! News on Monday, Jan. 7 for E!'s Live From the Red Carpet 2019 Golden Globes special followed by the telecast on NBC.

