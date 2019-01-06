Kristen Bell's Gown Is Fit for a Princess at the 2019 Golden Globes

by Alanah Joseph | Sun., 6 Jan. 2019 6:26 PM

Kristen Bell, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Kristen Bell is as fabulous as ever at the 2019 Golden Globes.

A statement-making outfit is necessary as the Good Place star is celebrating a Golden Globes Best Actress nomination. Considering that star has been consistent with awing red carpet looks, she's staying true to her ultra-feminine aesthetic in a pale pink Zuhair Murad gown. The dress features a plunging neckline that ends in a matching waist belt. 

To finish her timeless look, she layered wide diamond bracelets and drop earrings from Harry Winston. She kept her hair simple adding subtle bends to her lob and used pink-toned makeup to complement her dress.

Photos

Golden Globes 2019: Best Dressed Stars

Typically, the star opts for feminine frocks that range from layers of tulle fit for Princess Elsa to badass styles with unique silhouettes (See: the leather August Getty Atelier she wore to a Netflix film premiere). Her choices are unexpected, but always very womanly.

Last year, Kristen chose a black sequined Jenny Packman gown with a plunging neckline for the Golden Globes red carpet. With a wavy blond lob, large diamond cuff and matching chandelier earrings, she shined bright on the carpet. It was a hard look to beat. However, she managed to level up for this year's ceremony.

Be sure to watch E! News on Monday, Jan. 7 for E!'s Live From the Red Carpet 2019 Golden Globes special followed by the telecast on NBC.

