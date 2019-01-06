Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Kate Middleton doesn't always rock a hair accessory, but when she does, expect it to be on point.
The Duchess of Cambridge once again proved her fascinator stripes when she stepped out on Sunday for church service at St. Mary Magdalene Church with husband Prince William and Queen Elizabeth II, the trio's first public appearance of 2019.
The royal mother of three donned a beautiful blue shade for the occasion, sporting a Catherine Walker coat she previously wore in Norway while pregnant with Prince Louis last February. Underneath, it appears Middleton selected a polka dot dress.
She completed the look with navy Prada pumps, a Jimmy Choo clutch and a matching headband, reportedly a Jane Taylor design.
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Meanwhile, the monarch opted for a tan ensemble featuring fur cuffs and a hat embellished with a bow. Prince William kept his look classic and formal in a dark coat and tie.
Considering the couple's Sandringham home, Anmer Hall, is not far from the church, the two walked while Queen Elizabeth traveled by car.
Fans last spotted the the members of the royal family at St. Mary Magdalene Church on Christmas Day, an annual tradition for the group. They were also joined by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, as well as Prince Charles, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbankat the time.
As is typical, onlookers were excited to see them for the first time this year and gifted the mother of three colorful flowers just days ahead of her 37th birthday.
With her special day looming closer, Kate's beloved friend—and one of Prince George's godmothers—Emilia Jardine-Paterson also came along for church, as did her husband David Jardine-Paterson, Prince William's college pal.
Happy (early) Birthday, Kate!