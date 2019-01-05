Sealed with a kiss!

Christina El Moussa and her new husband Ant Anstead shared a smooch on their romantic and gorgeous tropical getaway of a honeymoon. The newlyweds are currently vacationing in Bora Bora.

Both husband and wife have been sharing photos on social media of their activities, which include swimming in the clear blue water with the verdant hills in the background. They also shared videos of dining at sunset with an ocean view, palm trees swaying in the wind and torches providing extra decorative light. Both of them shared a picture of them posing together on the beach. El Moussa wore a black bikini and Anstead had on a pair of black swim trunks.

However, there was one photo that perfectly encapsulated their time in French Polynesia together: the lovebirds sharing a kiss at the "magical hour" right on the water.