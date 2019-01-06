Everything You Didn't See on TV at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards

The 2019 Golden Globe Awards are finally here!

That means 'tis the season for unforgettable red carpet moments as well as snippets from inside the show we could never forget. Remember last year when Tom Hanks became everyone's best friend at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards when he started handing out martinis to the crowd? Or what about 10 years ago when Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens were still a couple or when the Jonas Brothers were fresh off a new album?

At the 2018 Emmy Awards, there was a proposal onstage. She said yes! How perfect was that?! Will that happen this year at another awards show?

Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh hosted the show and recently told E! News how they prepared for the big day. The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star told Zuri Hall, "There's no advice that Sandra needs from me. She knows exactly what she's doing. She's a G.D. pro."