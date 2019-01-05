Kylie Jenner Sparks Engagement Rumors Again With New Ring Photo

Can't a girl enjoy a little bling without being engaged?

Well, sure. But Kylie Jenner cannot help but spark engagement rumors over and over again every time she wears a sparkling ring on her ring finger. She wore another one in a photo she posted on Instagram on Saturday. Several fans pointed it out in the comments.

"I see that ring boo," wrote one fan.

"Engagement ring?" asked another.

If Kylie is engaged, it would hardly be surprising; Her boyfriend of more than a year and a half, Travis Scott, father of their baby girl Stormi Webster, had told Rolling Stone in an interview published in December that he and Kylie would "get married soon," adding, "I just gotta sturdy up—I gotta propose in a fire way."