Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Show Sweet PDA in Las Vegas

It's all sweetness and sparks between Scott Disick and girlfriend Sofia Richie.

The two went on a date on Friday night to the Sugar Factory American Brasserie at the Fashion Show Mall in Las Vegas. There, they showed some PDA, holding hands as she often leaned on him, and sampled a variety of treats on a platter adorned with sparklers.

Sofia also posted on her Instagram Story a photo of her and Scott hanging out in their hotel room.

Scott and Sofia had also dined at the Miami branch of the restaurant more than a year ago, months after they began dating. In 2017, he attended the opening of Sugar Factory in Las Vegas with his and ex Kourtney Kardashian's eldest kids, Mason Disick and Penelope Disick.

Scott and Sofia's trip comes a week after they vacationed in snowy Aspen, Colorado with Kourtney, Mason, Penelope, their youngest son Reign Disick, Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian and her family.