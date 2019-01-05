Nicole Kidman, who is nominated for a Golden Globe for her leading role in the movie Destroyer, was among the first to arrive at the party, wearing a white and black dress with a frilly bodice. She encountered Jaime King and the two were very happy to see each other, with the latter repeatedly throwing her arms around Kidman as they chatted. Nicole was latter spotted chatting with Kate Beckinsale.

Emma Stone was spotted sipping on a glass of Champagne in the corner and then had a mini Easy A reunion with former co-star Patricia Clarkson. The two shared a hug and several laughs. Emma was accompanied by an unidentified man.

Amy Adams, who is nominated for a Golden Globe for her supporting role in the film Vice, attended the bash with husband Darren Le Gallo. The actress was spotted making her way through the crowd while sipping Perrier-Jouët Champagne, one of the event's sponsors. The party was also presented by Audi and Giorgio Armani Beauty.

Other attendees included Sarah Silverman, Christina Ricci, Michael B. Jordan, Lili Reinhart, Keegan Michael Key, Tracee Ellis Ross, Henry Winkler—who is nominated for his supporting role on the show Barry, Jon Voight, Ben Kingsley, Michelle Yeoh, Willem Dafoe, Leslie Bibb, Rumer Willis, Kathryn Hahn, Haley Joel Osment, and Caitriona Balfe, who is nominated for a Golden Globe for her role on Starz's Outlander.

Michael, whose movie Black Panther is nominated for a few Golden Globes, was one of the last to arrive. At the party, many people approached him to introduce themselves and he chatted with many guests and agreed to take photos with everyone who approached him.

Kathryn was seen introducing herself to Willem, who thanked her and told her he knew who she is. Kathryn was also spotted having a lively chat with Leslie.