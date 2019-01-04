Emily Blunt, John Krasinski and More A-Listers Turn Out to 2019 AFI Awards

by McKenna Aiello | Fri., 4 Jan. 2019 5:10 PM

Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, AFI Awards Luncheon

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AFI

If the 2019 AFI Awards was any indication, Sunday night's Golden Globes is going to be particularly star-studded. 

Honorees from both film and television attended Friday's luncheon at the Four Seasons in Beverly Hills, including power couple Emily Blunt and John KrasinskiEmma StoneMichael B. Jordan and more. The glitzy soiree recognized a total of 21 movies and TV series from the past year, many of which are also nominated in several Globes categories. 

AFI's Movies of the Year were Black PantherBlackkklansmanEighth GradeThe FavouriteFirst ReformedGreen BookIf Beale Street Could TalkMary Poppins ReturnsA Quiet Place and A Star Is Born. AFI's TV Programs of the Year were The AmericansThe Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime StoryBarryBetter Caul SaulThe Kominsky Method, The Marvelous Mrs. MaiselPoseSuccession and This Is Us. AFI awarded its "Special Award" to Roma

AFI Awards 2019: Red Carpet Fashion

Check out all the star sightings from the red carpet and inside the ceremony by scrolling below: 

Emma Stone, AFI Awards Luncheon

John Salangsang/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Emma Stone

Wearing a modern version of the LBD, the Oscar winner represents The Favourite, one of 10 films honored by AFI as Movies of the Year. 

Adam Driver, John Krasinski, AFI Awards Luncheon

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AFI

Adam Driver & John Krasinski

The talented leading men team up at the 2019 AFI Awards.

Angela Lansbury, Bradley Cooper, AFI Awards Luncheon

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AFI

Angela Lansbury & Bradley Cooper

The Mary Poppins Returns actress and A Star Is Born actor buddy up for a photo opp. 

Article continues below

Emily Blunt, AFI Awards Luncheon

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Emily Blunt

Representing Mary Poppins Returns and A Quiet Place, the A-list actress proves she's an award season force to be reckoned with. 

Ryan Coogler, AFI Awards Luncheon

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for AF

Ryan Coogler

Wakanda forever! Black Panther's critically-acclaimed director poses for photographers ahead of the star-studded soiree. 

Regina King, AFI Awards Luncheon

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Regina King

The A-list actress wears a fresh off the runway Valentino look to the 2019 AFI Awards.

Article continues below

Billy Porter, AFI Awards Luncheon

John Salangsang/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Billy Porter

Living his life like it's golden! The Pose star strikes a well, pose. 

Rachel Brosnahan, AFI Awards Luncheon

John Salangsang/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Rachel Brosnahan

Marvelous, indeed! The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star wears a green satin pantsuit by Cushnie. 

Lakeith Stanfield, AFI Awards Luncheon

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for AFI

Lakeith Stanfield

The Blackkklansman star hits the AFI Awards red carpet in a bold ensemble. 

Article continues below

Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz, AFI Awards Luncheon

John Salangsang/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Justin Hartley & Chrissy Metz

Our hearts! The This Is Us stars share a sweet glance before heading into the ceremony.

Michael B. Jordan, John David Washington, AFI Awards Luncheon

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for AFI

Michael B. Jordan & John David Washington

The close friends reunite inside the Beverly Hills Four Seasons.

Milo Ventimiglia, AFI Awards Luncheon

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Milo Ventimiglia

Another day, another super suave red carpet moment from this star.

Article continues below

Linda Cardellini, Viggo Mortensen, Octavia Spencer, Mahershala Ali, AFI Awards Luncheon

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for AFI

Linda Cardellini, Viggo Mortensen, Octavia Spencer & Mahershala Ali

The cast of Green Book celebrates their success backstage.

Bradley Cooper, AFI Awards Luncheon

John Salangsang/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Bradley Cooper

Looking good, Cooper! The A Star Is Born director arrives solo. 

Michael B. Jordan, AFI Awards Luncheon

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Michael B. Jordan

The Black Panther star flashes his signature pearly whites on the red carpet. 

Article continues below

Awards season is off to a fantastic start!

